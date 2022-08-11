Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 12,800 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,608,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,335,000 after purchasing an additional 318,092 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,823,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 121,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 209.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

