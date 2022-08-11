Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

