Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Up 4.2 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

