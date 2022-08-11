Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

