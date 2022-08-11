Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 240 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

