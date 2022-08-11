Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $1.57 Million Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $173,967,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 3,310,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CADE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.