Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insider Sells $1,336,500.20 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cummins stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.87. 23,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,669. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
