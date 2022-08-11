Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insider Sells $1,336,500.20 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.87. 23,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,669. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

