CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (LON:CCPG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.20 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.11). Approximately 222,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 135,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.70 ($1.11).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.57.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

