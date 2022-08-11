CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.76.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.95. The stock had a trading volume of 171,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,457. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.