Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 9,973,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,554. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

