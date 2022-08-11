Cypress Development (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 77,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 206,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Cypress Development Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93.
About Cypress Development
Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cypress Development (CYDVF)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.