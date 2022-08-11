Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 13,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,557. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,881,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,726,565.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

