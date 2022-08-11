CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CytRx Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYTR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,087. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.96.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

