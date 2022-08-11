DA Davidson Comments on Block, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Block in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Block’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.34.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. Block has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $281.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Block by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Block by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Block by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,046 shares of company stock worth $23,689,489 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

