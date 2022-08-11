DA Davidson Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $100.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.82. 138,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,504,894. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 167.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Accomplice Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $12,062,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 287.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,277 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

