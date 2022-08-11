Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$10.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

