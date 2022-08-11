Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.99.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 170,580 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

