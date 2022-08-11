Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

NYSE DAR opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after buying an additional 662,058 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after buying an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

