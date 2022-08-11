Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $267,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $57,841,187.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00.
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00.
TRUP stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 943,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
