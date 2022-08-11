Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $267,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $57,841,187.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00.

Trupanion Stock Up 4.3 %

TRUP stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 943,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trupanion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

