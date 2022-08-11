Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,618,900 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 3,224,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.7 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $10.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.53) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.