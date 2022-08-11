DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.72.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

