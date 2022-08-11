DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) to Issue Dividend of $1.01 on September 6th

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.0118 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

DBS Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of DBS Group stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.10. 76,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $81.68 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBSDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

