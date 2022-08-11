DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Issue Dividend of $1.01

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.0118 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

DBS Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DBSDY stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $81.68 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBSDY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Articles

