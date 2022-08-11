Decentr Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (DEC)

Decentr (DEC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Decentr has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $134,597.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentr has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr (CRYPTO:DEC) is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,768,533 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentr’s official website is decentr.net.

Decentr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

