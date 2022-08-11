DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for about $119.68 or 0.00490014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 10% against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $66.90 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,421.57 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00130228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00066697 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DPI is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

