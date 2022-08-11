Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Shares Up 0.3%

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 5,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

