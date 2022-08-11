DeRace Reaches Market Cap of $25.31 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $25.31 million and $338,883.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038533 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeRace

