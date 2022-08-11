Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($67.65) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

GXI opened at €61.30 ($62.55) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €53.45 ($54.54) and a twelve month high of €92.90 ($94.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of €63.54 and a 200-day moving average of €67.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

