Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.63

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €159.63 ($162.89) and traded as high as €175.80 ($179.39). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €174.75 ($178.32), with a volume of 231,845 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €160.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €159.74.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

