Deutsche eMark Reaches Market Cap of $51,446.81 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $51,446.81 and approximately $384.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.