Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance

FRA PBB opened at €9.50 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.13 and a 200-day moving average of €10.38. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($15.78).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.