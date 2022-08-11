Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance
FRA PBB opened at €9.50 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.13 and a 200-day moving average of €10.38. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($15.78).
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
