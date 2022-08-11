Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €26.50 ($27.04) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.10 ($25.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of FRA:DTE traded down €0.13 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching €18.86 ($19.24). 6,670,865 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.