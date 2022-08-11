Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading Up 1.5%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo to a “sell” rating and set a $3,230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,293.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

