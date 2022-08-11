Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 484,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.59. 11,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,041. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

