DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.5-147.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.79 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.74-0.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 2,691,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.91, a P/E/G ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.48. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,253 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

