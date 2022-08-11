Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,051,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,061,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 491,536 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,893,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,238,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.01. 172,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

