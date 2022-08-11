Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

