Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
Shares of DIN stock opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $95.00.
Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.