Direct Line Insurance Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3212 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of DIISY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.35) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.40.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

