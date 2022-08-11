disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Tops $940,671.96

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $940,671.96 and $115,085.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,556,680 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

