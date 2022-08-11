Discovery Value Fund Has $205.45 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,855 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 15.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.24% of Shopify worth $205,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.3% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 222.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 171,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

Shopify Price Performance

About Shopify

SHOP traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,407,028. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

