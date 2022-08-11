Discovery Value Fund Trims Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Discovery Value Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,678 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas accounts for about 5.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 1.31% of Lithium Americas worth $67,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

NYSE:LAC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 139,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,775. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

