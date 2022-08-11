Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $35.68

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $38.99. Docebo shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 2,237 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Docebo Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Docebo by 21.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Docebo by 70.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Stories

