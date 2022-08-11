DOGGY (DOGGY) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.86 million and $531,408.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DOGGY has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014669 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,635,897 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
