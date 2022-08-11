Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.95. 5,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,703. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

