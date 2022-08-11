Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.82.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.8 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

