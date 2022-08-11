Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells $61,709.85 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,977,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,861,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

