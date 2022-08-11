Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $61,709.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,977,090 shares in the company, valued at $38,861,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 6,364.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

DOMA stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

