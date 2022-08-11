Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 81,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 110.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.