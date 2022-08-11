Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. Dominion Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.76. 2,674,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

