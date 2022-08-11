Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

DPUKY stock remained flat at $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

