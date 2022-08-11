Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
DPUKY stock remained flat at $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.